Doris Long Simmons Doris Long Simmons, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Sebastian, Florida. She was born September 5, 1935 in Ninety-Six, SC, to James L. and Velma Slice Long. She was a retired Postal worker and a member of the Bradenton Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph V. Simmons, Sr., her parents, a brother (Lester), and a sister (Carolyn). She is survived by her sons; Ralph Simmons Jr., (Janet) of Emory, TX, David Simmons (Sally) of Auburndale, FL, and James Kelvin Simmons of Sebastian, FL; sister, Miriam Moes, Bradenton, FL; brother, Farrell Long, Montgomery, AL, brother, Shannon Long (Lorraine), Whitmire, SC; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Hwy 19, Palmetto, FL, 34221 at 10:00AM.



