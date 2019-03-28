Doris Presha

89, of Columbus, GA, formerly of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on March 18, 2019. Visitation is 10-11AM on Saturday, March 30, immediately following Service at 11AM at Turner Chapel AME Church, 317 11th, W Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
