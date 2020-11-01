1/1
Dorothy Imogene (Struglinski) Jaskol
Dorothy Imogene Jaskol (née Struglinski)
October 24, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dorothy Imogene Jaskol (née Struglinski) passed away peacefully in her sleep October 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Francis (Jack) Jaskol and her daughters; Cheryl (Daniel) Lucia of Bradenton, FL and Janine (James) Dolciato of Twinsburg, OH. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; Matthew (Caitlin Lambert) Lucia and their girls; Julie and Laura of Littleton, CO; Nicholas (Kaitlyn Mahoney) Dolciato of Erie, CO; Marina (Austin) Smith of Marion, TX; and Jillian Dolciato of Cincinnati, OH plus her health care provider, Serge Moghomayie, of Bradenton, FL.
Having spent most of her life in the Akron, Ohio area, Dorothy graduated as Valedictorian from Akron East High School and went on to study at Akron University. She worked as an administrative assistant at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. After retiring, Dorothy and Jack relocated to Bradenton, Florida where they have lived since 1992. Dorothy enjoyed shopping, traveling the world (especially with her family) and collecting snowmen and cook books.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Jack, the Family. She was a part of the Fantastic Sam's for 15 years every week. I am praying for a peaceful healing and strength to get through this.
Melissa Brown
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Dorothy was a wonderful cousin. She will be missed. I love that she, along with Cheryl and Jeanine were able to attend my daugther Jennifer's wedding last July. So great to see her doing the polka! :) You are in our prayers.
Timothy Rasinski
Family
October 27, 2020
Mt deepest sympathy to the family. She was a wonderful Aunt. May she rest in peace.
Mark Struglinski
