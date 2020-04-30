Dorothy L. Bridges
71, of Bradenton, went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Louise Dean, son Broderick Brooks, sister Helen Bradly, and brothers Nevel Dean, Jr., and Harry Dean. She leaves behind two daughters: Sharon Pierce (Floyd) and Lisa Johnson, son, Charlie Joe Virgil; brothers: Alphonso Dixon, Jr., Larry Dean, and Braille Thomas (Remona) and a host of other family and friends. Visitation: 6 - 8 pm, Friday, May 1 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th St W, Bradenton. Graveside Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, May 2 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19, Palmetto. Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor, Bradenton. 941-747-2700

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.
