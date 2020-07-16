1/1
Dorothy Lee Simmons
84, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on July 11, 2020. She was survived by her children: Mark Anthony Anderson, Charolette Anderson- Rosier , Angela Anderson Crawford, Carol Anderson Sullivan and Karen Anderson. Sisters: Novella Miller of Ocillia, GA and Elouise Moore of Miami, FL. A Host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation is 4-6PM Friday July 17 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are Private. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
