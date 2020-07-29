Dorothy M. Lamb
July 24, 2020
Warren, Ohio -
Dorothy M. Lamb, 95, Warren, OH, passed away July 24, 2020. Dorothy was born August 27, 1924 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Although, she was born an only child, she had always hoped to have many children. She certainly lived her dream as the matriarch of a big and ever growing family. As a mother and grandmother and friend, she had always been there to listen and offer support for each of us, over the years. We were all fortunate to have her in our lives for so many years. She'd always remember everyone's birthday and anniversaries, never wanting to miss a special occasion or make anyone feel left out or forgotten. She has given us all so many wonderful memories over the years. Whenever, I'd wish her "good night" and tell her that I'd see her in the morning, she'd always respond, "if the good Lord's willing". This time, the Lord took her home. For those of us left behind, her passing leaves an emptiness…the loss of an integral part of our lives.
She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert H.; her prior husband, Robert Goff and daughter, Donna Goff; one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sons; Herbert and Terry "Gordon" and daughter-in-laws; Susan and Phyllis; her daughters; Marlene Shamrock and Janice Gould and son-in-laws; Paul Shamrock and Mike Gould; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Services will be 3:00PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com