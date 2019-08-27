Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Dottie) May. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy (Dottie) May Dorothy (Dottie) May, 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away on August 18th, 2019. She was born in 1927, in Detroit Michigan to Lawrence and Emma Rose and graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1945. Dorothy worked in data processing for the U.S. Navy, was a past member of the Bradenton Yacht Club and attended Holy Cross Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul The Apostles. She loved riding her exercise bike daily. Dorothy enjoyed cruising, cocktail parties and loved the life of being the wife of a United States Naval officer when they lived in Arlington, VA. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley F. May; parents, Lawrence and Emma; and sister, Lorain Rose-Zavitz. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Lawrence Rose, godson, Gary Briggs and her close, personal friends; Julie and Art Veitas, Rob and Nancy Peckinpaugh and Ray and Sharon Barhorst. Memorial Contributions can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul the Apostles. The Service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL, 34209.

Dorothy (Dottie) May Dorothy (Dottie) May, 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away on August 18th, 2019. She was born in 1927, in Detroit Michigan to Lawrence and Emma Rose and graduated from Denby High School in Detroit in 1945. Dorothy worked in data processing for the U.S. Navy, was a past member of the Bradenton Yacht Club and attended Holy Cross Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul The Apostles. She loved riding her exercise bike daily. Dorothy enjoyed cruising, cocktail parties and loved the life of being the wife of a United States Naval officer when they lived in Arlington, VA. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley F. May; parents, Lawrence and Emma; and sister, Lorain Rose-Zavitz. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Lawrence Rose, godson, Gary Briggs and her close, personal friends; Julie and Art Veitas, Rob and Nancy Peckinpaugh and Ray and Sharon Barhorst. Memorial Contributions can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul the Apostles. The Service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL, 34209. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close