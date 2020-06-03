Dorothy (Bewig) Nuttle
Dorothy (Bewig) Nuttle Dorothy (Bewig) Nuttle of Bradenton, FL passed away May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alverta and Clarence C. Bewig, husband, William H. Nuttle, sister, Alma, brother, Clarence, Jr., and step- great-grandchildren, Cory and Katelyn Slaughter. She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 5, 1924 and graduated from Patterson High School. The couple married in 1943. When her husband returned from Germany after WWII they moved from Catonsville, MD to Bradenton, FL in 1947. Before they started a family she became civically active. She volunteered at Head Start and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the original Sweet Adelines and worked at Montgomery Roberts for several years in the dress dept. She sang on her own program at the local radio station WTRL. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow in the Palmetto Rotary Club. She was a life time member of the Manatee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. When her children came along she served as president of the Ballard Elementary School PTA. She was an ordained Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Grant "Bones" Nuttle, daughter, Kim S. Tuttle (K. J.), twin grandsons; Nathan and Stephen Tuttle (Erin), step-grandchildren; Cristol and Rob Slaughter, great-grandchildren; Trinity, Elizabeth, Abigail, Kelly, Brady, Avery and Graceyn Tuttle, step- great - grandchildren; Riley and Taylor Rew. Her Patterson High School yearbook quote by her senior picture read, "When a friend you need that's good and true, Dorothy Bewig comes smiling through". Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and spending time with her husband and family. They were married for 72 years. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griffith-Cline Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice. www.griffithcline.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
