Dorothy T. Benton Dorothy T. Benton, 80, of Bradenton, FL died Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born in Butler, PA a daughter of the late Benjamin and Amelia (Chos) Pascazi. Dorothy moved to the Bradenton area in 1968 from Butler, PA. She had worked as a para professional for the Manatee County School Board. She was a woman of faith who attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, and attending the ladies luncheons with her church group. The most important thing to her was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are son, Vincent Benton; brother, Robert (Patricia) Pascazi; grandchildren, Justin, Sara and Joseph; her great-granddaughter, Francesca and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Benton; daughter, Lisa Letendre Benton and brother, Benjamin Pascazi. Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a Celebration of Life Service following at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street, Bradenton, FL 34209. Interment will follow at Fogartyville Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

