Doug Trottier Doug Trottier of Bradenton, FL, passed away at his home with loved ones present. Doug is survived by the love of his life, Tami Murphy; her children, Cody Murphy and Heather (Zach) Cox, and their children, Murphy and Fisher; his parents, Connie and Richard Trottier of Sarasota, FL; Tami's parents, Lindell and Cheryl Fisher of Illinois; her brothers, their wives, children and grandchildren, as well as numerous affectionate aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in the Trottier, Bayer, Warren, and Gibbs families. He graduated from Shrine High School, Royal Oak, Michigan, where he excelled in all sports, especially golf. He earned a finance degree from the University of Tampa, and embarked on a thirty-year business career. Doug settled in Bradenton with Tami, where they worked together for many years in the merger and acquisition business he had started with his father. Doug earned a national reputation for integrity, competence and determination, among a wide circle of friends and clients. There was no problem too big, too small, or too daunting. He was a dealmaker. He was a long-time member of Sara Bay Country Club, where he won club championships and developed many close friends. He had a passion for life, for boating, basketball, golf and baseball. Friends describe him as a "life force," who lit up any room he entered. Doug will be most remembered for his kindness, generosity and optimism. There was nothing he wouldn't do for friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held between 11:00AM and 2:00PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Seafood Shack on Cortez, just before the bridge. Share your memories of Doug on the Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel web site www.brownandsons

