Douglas A. Collier Douglas A. Collier, 58, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Doug was born October 25, 1961, in Naples, Florida to Robert Bruce Collier and Mary Christine Collier Rimes. Doug was a fifth generation boat builder and designer. He established Collier Marine Development in 1982 and passed down the trade to his sons. He loved the ocean, boating and sailing. He was the designer of SeaHunt Boats. Doug was the Great Great Grandson to Captain W.T Collier (Boat builder and founder of Marco Island in 1870, who's schooner held one of the only transportation connecting Southern Florida to the outside world at the time). Loving husband to Lisa Collier of 37 years; father and best friend to sons; Chad Collier; daughter- in-law, Heather Collier; Miles Collier; daughter- -in-law, Ashley Collier; Shane Collier and daughter-in-law, Sarah Collier; he loved his grandchildren; Mason Douglas Collier, Lou Elizabeth Collier, Tristan Edward Collier, Pepper Rose Collier, Mila Grace Collier, Dylan Douglas Collier, Canon Jay Collier, Preston Ty Thompson and Pierce Tanner Thompson. Doug is also survived by brother, Bruce; brother, Phil; sister-in-law, Tammy; brother, Chris; sister-in- law, Barbara; brother, Sam and sister-in-law, Denise. A Celebration of Doug's Life to be held in August. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. He will be Greatly missed! Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com -Last Wishes Of A SeaFaring Man- Scatter my ashes on the sea And as I float on crested wave I want no tears or grief for me Or duty visits to my grave.... Don't bury me beneath the ground No cold imprisoned tomb for me Or headstone with an earthy mound That's not the place I'd want to be It's where the winds blow fresh and free I know that I will lie content The sea I love, my cemetery The waves my only monument.... -Dulcie Levene
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 6, 2020.