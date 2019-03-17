Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Douglas Garner Baldwin Douglas Garner Baldwin passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Bradenton, Florida. Doug was born on a farm south of Jesup, Iowa on March 11, 1935 to his parents, Gwendolyn (Leary) and Harry. It was a few years later that they moved to the Baldwin farm north of Jesup, Iowa, which was homesteaded in the 1850s by Doug's great grandfather. At Jesup High School, Doug was a star athlete. He received 14 varsity letters in high school. Two of those years he varsity lettered in four sports; football, basketball, track, and baseball. He placed first in the state in the 100 and 220-yard dash his junior and senior years; 1952 and 1953. He went to Iowa State on a football scholarship. In 1960 he finished his B.S. in Physics. Subsequent years were filled teaching, coaching and family. Doug married Maureen Mairs on December 26, 1992, thereafter, they became residents of Florida and cherished their time with new friends. Their travels across America seeing friends, family, and scenery leave lasting memories. Doug is survived by his wife, Maureen Baldwin, of Bradenton, FL, sons: Bruce (Christine) Baldwin of Cedarville, IL, Steve (Karen) Baldwin of Plano TX, daughters: Jean (Scott) Burton of Stockton, IL, LeAnne (Craig) Raders of Lena, IL, Laurie (Jim) Clark of St. Charles, IL, step - daughter: Julie (John) Fultz of Chesterfield, MO; and 15 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gwendolyn Baldwin of Jesup, IA, and brother, Charlie. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in his name which will go to support education. The Visitation was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. The Funeral Service was conducted by Rev. Willis Schwichtenberg.A Graveside Service followed at Cedarville Cemetery. A Fellowship Meal was held at the church afterwards.

Douglas Garner Baldwin Douglas Garner Baldwin passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Bradenton, Florida. Doug was born on a farm south of Jesup, Iowa on March 11, 1935 to his parents, Gwendolyn (Leary) and Harry. It was a few years later that they moved to the Baldwin farm north of Jesup, Iowa, which was homesteaded in the 1850s by Doug's great grandfather. At Jesup High School, Doug was a star athlete. He received 14 varsity letters in high school. Two of those years he varsity lettered in four sports; football, basketball, track, and baseball. He placed first in the state in the 100 and 220-yard dash his junior and senior years; 1952 and 1953. He went to Iowa State on a football scholarship. In 1960 he finished his B.S. in Physics. Subsequent years were filled teaching, coaching and family. Doug married Maureen Mairs on December 26, 1992, thereafter, they became residents of Florida and cherished their time with new friends. Their travels across America seeing friends, family, and scenery leave lasting memories. Doug is survived by his wife, Maureen Baldwin, of Bradenton, FL, sons: Bruce (Christine) Baldwin of Cedarville, IL, Steve (Karen) Baldwin of Plano TX, daughters: Jean (Scott) Burton of Stockton, IL, LeAnne (Craig) Raders of Lena, IL, Laurie (Jim) Clark of St. Charles, IL, step - daughter: Julie (John) Fultz of Chesterfield, MO; and 15 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gwendolyn Baldwin of Jesup, IA, and brother, Charlie. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in his name which will go to support education. The Visitation was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. The Funeral Service was conducted by Rev. Willis Schwichtenberg.A Graveside Service followed at Cedarville Cemetery. A Fellowship Meal was held at the church afterwards. Funeral Home Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport

504 N. Walnut Street

Freeport , IL 61032

(815) 233-0613 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close