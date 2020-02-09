Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Schiller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doug Schiller Douglas Schiller, who ran 48 marathons and for years directed charity runs, has crossed his final finish line. He was 82. Doug, a husband, father, Army veteran and Rotarian, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He died January 27, 2020 at a local Tidewell Hospice. He had a career in the photo-retail industry, before moving to Southwest Florida, where he was semi-retired and a marketing consultant. Doug worked from a home office shrouded in running mementos. He kept his first pair of running shoes, blue Adidas SL sneakers, designed for the Munich Olympics. He was known in the running community for his work for an array of causes, but perhaps none was more enjoyable to him than the annual Jingle 5K Run/ Walk. Hundreds of participants stride each year through the streets of Lakewood Ranch to the sound of jingle bells tied to their sneakers. Doug often worked with June, his wife and best friend who he fell in love with at first sight at a New Hampshire ski lodge. They prided themselves on serving others. They strove to give each runner the best experience possible, even if that meant working late into the night to prepare for the event. Among the other runs Doug recently directed, were The Ghost Run & Walk, the Boo Run, and The Fort Hamer Bridge Run. Doug was a member of multiple running clubs. He was active in the Lakewood Ranch Running Club and the St. Pete Road Runners organization. He started running when his son took up the sport in the 1970s. From that first jog around a Long Island condominium complex, Doug found what would become a lifelong passion. He would run 16 Boston Marathons and 13 New York City Marathons, as well as up Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, and across Lake Pontchartrain, in Louisiana. He had several running streaks, including one period that extended into his seventies, when he ran every day for eight years ending in April 11, 2013, as noted by the U.S. Running Streak Association. Doug continued to run into his eighties. He slowed, but refused to stop. In December 2018, he ran the Manatee River Run with his nine-year-old grandson, Andres. Doug and his grandson were awarded medals for their finishing places in their age groups, the oldest group in the run and the youngest. Doug was unable to run in the latest Manatee River Run, but his grandson ran on his behalf. He returned with a gold-colored medal on a turquoise ribbon and hung in around his grand-father's neck as he lied in bed. When Doug wasn't running, he was known for his hospitality, meticulousness and an Eggplant Parmesan so legendary that he left the recipe to future generations of his family. He noted that there can almost never be too much garlic powder and pasta must be al dente. Doug was an amazing host and cook, but in the spirit of full disclosure: he did ignite a small fire that blew open the oven door at the ski lodge in the White Mountains of New Hampshire after he poured cognac on chicken dish while trying to impress June and their other friends. Doug was a photographer going back to his days at Hempstead High School, on Long Island. For years, he carried a camera everywhere he went, including throughout the NYC Marathon he ran with his son in 1980, and constantly chronicled life well before the smartphone. A lifetime newspaper reader, going back to his youth when he had a delivery route on his bicycle, he was forever mindful that a moment of history, whether of national or just family significance, might unfold before his eyes. He built an extensive collection of photo albums. He served in the U.S. Army, was trained at Fort Ord, and was a sergeant during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Doug was a member of the Palmetto Rotary Club, previously in the Lions Club, and as a teenager was a Boy Scout. Doug is survived by his wife, June Cowan, children; Dane Schiller and Tabitha Gaudes, two step-children, Joe McGrath and Laura McGrath, and seven grandchildren, including Andres, Cassidy, Joey, Jack, Ryan, Meredith and Iris. He also leaves a sister, Phyllis Schiller, in Arizona. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Schiller, mother, Gertrude Schiller, and brother, Robert Schiller. The family is holding a small private ceremony. They ask that in lieu of sending flowers, buy sneakers, sign up for a charity run, and hug someone you love.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020

