Dozier Bradshaw

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dozier Bradshaw.

80, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on March 18, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, March 22, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th Street W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 12PM Saturday, March 23, at St James AME Church, 2315 5th Ave Drive E Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.