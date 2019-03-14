Drevian Mays was born August 20, 2001 in Bradenton, FL, to Tamika Neal and Andre Mays. He played football and basketball for 13 Years for The Manatee Mustangs. He was also the President of Brothers United Mentoring program and was apart of the Senior Elite Praise and Worship team at Emmanuel Gods Church. Drevian was currently a senior at Braden River High school where he excelled in academics as well as in sports. He was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation is Friday, March 15, 2019, 5-8PM at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, Fl. Services are 1PM Saturday, March 16 at Happy Gospel Church. 1915 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL. With Interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019