Drew Levins, 69, of Bradenton, FL passed away January 14, 2020. Drew was born in Morristown, NJ to Lt Col. Edward Levins and Ione Lege Levins and moved to Bradenton as a baby. After graduating from Manatee High School, he attended Santa Fe Junior College in Gainesville. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern University. Drew was always curious and immersed himself in various pursuits. He loved to read and share his books and knowledge. He was a surfer, a sailor, and a golfer. He enjoyed traveling and visited 47 states. He gave to charities he believed in. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn; daughter Rachel (Robert) Harington, daughter Heather (Kim) Lynch, grandson Christopher (Dylan) Lynch, and brother Edward (Kathy) Levins. In addition, he was loved by many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in-law and good friends, the Wampoles. A service will be held on Monday, January 20th at Shannon Funeral Home, 5610 Manatee Ave. W. Visitation is from 4:30-5:30 pm with service following at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contributions toTidewellhospice.org or Worldvision.org in memory of Drew E. Levins. Online condolances may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 18, 2020