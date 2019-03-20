Dyllan Zachary Robert Lovett Dyllan Zachary Robert Lovett, 10, passed away March 15, 2019. Visitation is on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5:00PM to 6:30PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 6:30PM, at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Florida 34232. For more information visit www. maloneyfuneralhomecares.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 20, 2019