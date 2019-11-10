Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl E. Churchill.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl E. Churchill Earl E. Churchill, 89, of Parrish, FL passed away on October 27, 2019. Earl was formerly from Buffalo, NY and worked an over 40 year career with the New York Army National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant in 1990. He was a friend to many, always offering to assist others in need when he was able. Earl loved golf, but his favorite pastime was dining out and treating someone to a good meal. Earl is survived by his younger brother, Elmer, and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Earl will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery in a private service to be scheduled at a later date.

Earl E. Churchill Earl E. Churchill, 89, of Parrish, FL passed away on October 27, 2019. Earl was formerly from Buffalo, NY and worked an over 40 year career with the New York Army National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant in 1990. He was a friend to many, always offering to assist others in need when he was able. Earl loved golf, but his favorite pastime was dining out and treating someone to a good meal. Earl is survived by his younger brother, Elmer, and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Earl will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery in a private service to be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close