Earl E. Churchill Earl E. Churchill, 89, of Parrish, FL passed away on October 27, 2019. Earl was formerly from Buffalo, NY and worked an over 40 year career with the New York Army National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant in 1990. He was a friend to many, always offering to assist others in need when he was able. Earl loved golf, but his favorite pastime was dining out and treating someone to a good meal. Earl is survived by his younger brother, Elmer, and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Earl will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery in a private service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019