Earl Keith Jones Earl Keith Jones, age 78, passed peacefully at home on May 14,2020. Born in Jasper, Indiana in 1942. He moved to Bradenton, FL in 1960 and started his career as a commercial electrician, working for 45 years with Pearson Electric and Doyle Electric. Earl loved the Lord, he was a Christian and member of Bethany Baptist Church. Earl was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Bradenton, FL Lodge #1223, for over 50 years. In 1993 he obtained his Pilgrim degree of merit, which is attained only by devoted members who have given many years of service to and for our program, this is the highest office within the Moose Organization, in addition, he became a lifetime member. Earl loved reading his bible in the early morning hours and woodworking in his workshop, he was an avid carpenter and furniture builder. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Genevieve Jones, who spent their retired years at Moose Haven in Florida. Sister, Novaleen Jones, and brothers; John Paul Jones and Duane Jones. Earl leaves behind his companion and wife of 27 yrs., Alice Chisholm, brother, Paul Jones of PA. Daughters; Earleen Stockhausen of SC, Leona Tabors of FL, Alison Davis of NC and Melody Chisholm of FL many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Earl will be truly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to, "Tidewell Hospice of Manatee County."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store