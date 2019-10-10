Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Mowry. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM CrossPointe Fellowship 8605 Gulf Dr Holmes Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Mowry Earl Mowry went home to be with his Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. He is survived by his brothers; Lowell, Richard and sister, Eileen Sailing, sons; Patrick, wife, Becky and Richard, grandchildren; Christopher, Christa, Jennifer and Christle. Many relatives and friends who he cared for deeply. Earl was married to his beloved Margaret for 66 years prior to her passing. Earl was born and raised in Ohio. He worked in the electrical and antenna industry after receiving his degree in Chicago. In 1954 Earl and Margaret opened a TV repair shop in Holmes Beach, FL. Earl was active in youth sports with the AMI Community Ctr, including football and baseball. He was the boy scout troop Master of Anna Maria Islands troop 7. Under his leadership the scouts were very active in the community as well as many camping and canoeing adventures. He instilled leadership qualities in the boys and was a great Scout Master Earl was influenced by the teachings and example of Jesus from an early age, and trusted Jesus as his Savior and Lord. Through CrossPointe Fellowship he served his community and other areas with needs including buying and shipping supplies for Haiti and leading many mission trips there. He loved the Haitian people including those on staff who cared for him at Bradenton Health Care along with the nursing and therapy staff. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 12, 11:00 a.m. at CrossPointe Fellowship 8605 Gulf Dr Holmes Beach, FL with a reception to follow. All are invited.

