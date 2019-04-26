Earnest J. Keller February 28, 1930 April 15, 2019 Earnest J. Keller, 89, passed away on April 15, 2019 with his loving wife of 39 years, Patricia by his side. Earnest was born in Lancaster, PA and served in The Korean War under the 82nd AirBorne. Earnest and Pat had many adventures and loved taking curses. He enjoyed karaoke tremendously. He sang in shows for 12 years with Lynns Spins and was involved in one competition ending up in the finals at Ruth Eckerd Hall coming in second place. He is survived by his four children, Rebecca, Michael, Brenda, and Earnest Jr., and two step-children, Jerry Goodwin and Lori Ann Hims, who all loved him dearly.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2019