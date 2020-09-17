1/1
Earnest Ralph "Pee Wee" Lee
1943 - 2020
Earnest Ralph "Pee Wee" Lee
January 29, 1943 - September 8, 2020
Parrish, Florida -
Earnest Ralph Lee, "Pee Wee" Lee of Parrish, Florida, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, educator, and coach, transitioned on September 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10AM–12PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 4005 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. Services will be Private. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home 4005 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. (941) 355-2535.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
