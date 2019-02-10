Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDELTRAUD INGEBORG (Seiffert) IRTI. View Sign

EDELTRAUD INGEBORG IRTI (Seiffert) "As I slowly turn the pages of my old and fading photo album, I suddenly realized I have had a very interesting life; not always happy, not always sad; just different than the average person might experience in a lifetime Edie." These are her words from her biographical book, "The Little Berliner" published in 2011. She was born and lived in Berlin, Germany surviving continuous bombings during WWII. After marrying an American soldier after the war, Edward John Schueren, she traveled on the SS Daniel Sultan troop ship to the U.S. at 19 years of age. She spoke little English and was very shy. She would eventually connect with German friends in Indianapolis till her husband could return from duty. Four children later with an alcoholic husband and living in St. Louis, she struggled to make ends meet working as a female draftsman for Universal Dynamics Match Company on government contracts. They later divorced. In those days she loved to sew, knit, go boating, fishing, playing cards and making friendships with other German ladies. After her second husband, Milton Bower, passed away she moved to Bradenton, Florida. She later met and married Ernest Irti. They were happily married for 8 years before he passed on. With the diagnosis of cancer in 2012, Edie and her daughter (Erica) each sold their homes and moved in together in Lakewood Ranch, Florida where Edie bloomed. She learned and loved ballroom and line dancing, water Zumba, yoga, played Mar john (where she usually won everyone's quarters), and played many card games. If any music played at parties, she would always be the first one to get up and dance. She proudly won first place in The Jingle5K Run/Walk on 12/18/15 in Lakewood Ranch, because she was the only one in her age group! Her 60ish friends beat her by 15 seconds because they ran at the end! In her 70's she learned to play music and up to a few years ago would grab her keyboard, amplifier, and speakers and drag them to nursing homes to play. She would tell everyone she was off to play for the old people, even though she was probably older than most there. She fought cancer for seven years with a smile and wonderful spirit that connected her to everyone she met. She was an extraordinary woman who showed incredible courage throughout her life. Born December 9, 1929 to Ernst Heinrich Seiffert and Irma Pauline Gorlitz, she died at 8:30 a.m. on January 27, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her four children: Erica Drezek, Richard Schueren, Barbara Verdin, and Edward Schueren. She has nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Her final resting place is at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, Ellenton, Florida.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019

