Edgar Ford
1929 - 2020
November 5, 2020
Palmetto, Florida -
Edgar J. Ford, 91, of Palmetto, Florida, passed away on November 5th, 2020. He is survived by his two sons; Bruce and Douglas, and was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mae Eloise (nee Cole) Ford.
Edgar was born on March 26th, 1929, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Edgar William Ford and Mary Elizabeth (nee Sass) Ford. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Linthicum Volunteer Fire Company, starting as a high school student during World War II and continuing on through the 1960's, when he retired from his position as Company Fire Chief. Edgar served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War at various air bases both in the United States and in South Korea. After leaving active duty military service, Edgar joined the Anne Arundel County Police department, serving there from 1955 until his retirement in 1980 as a Deputy Chief of Police.
Upon his retirement in 1980, Edgar his wife and youngest son moved to Bradenton, Florida, where he had the opportunity to watch his children grow into adulthood, take some trips with his wife (normally to a beach somewhere), smoke his cigars in piece on the back porch and generally have a nice, quiet, happy and long retirement. All in all, not a bad life for a depression era farm boy from Linthicum MD.
A private service will be held at Skyway Memorial Gardens.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
