Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Edison L. Zufelt Edison L. Zufelt, 88, Bradenton, FL passed away March 10, 2020. Born March 1, 1932 as the son of Lester and Pauline (Cook) Zufelt in Pulaski, NY, a town he loved and served throughout his life there. He was a graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School, where he served as the chair of the school board later in life and then received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Mowhawk Valley Institute. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Bateman, with whom he enjoyed 67 years of a happy marriage. Edison worked for the Heavy Military Division of General Electric in Syracuse, NY, interrupted by one tour of duty with the Army in Perigueux, France. He later worked for the New York State Power Authority until his retirement in 1994. After Retirement, Edison and Dorothy traveled extensively and enjoyed many of the good things in life, indulging in his love of music, family and the great outdoors. Edison loved working with his hands, building one house and renovating several others, in retirement he often was found working on the homes in the communities where he lived. In addition to his wife, Edison leaves behind his four sons; James (Vivian) of St Pete Beach, FL, Jeffrey (Marie) of Lancaster, PA, Jon (Penny) of Eagle River, AK and Joel (Sherry) of Oxford, ME; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who will miss his ready wit, his sage advice and his loving support. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Edison's memory to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Edison L. Zufelt Edison L. Zufelt, 88, Bradenton, FL passed away March 10, 2020. Born March 1, 1932 as the son of Lester and Pauline (Cook) Zufelt in Pulaski, NY, a town he loved and served throughout his life there. He was a graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School, where he served as the chair of the school board later in life and then received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Mowhawk Valley Institute. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Bateman, with whom he enjoyed 67 years of a happy marriage. Edison worked for the Heavy Military Division of General Electric in Syracuse, NY, interrupted by one tour of duty with the Army in Perigueux, France. He later worked for the New York State Power Authority until his retirement in 1994. After Retirement, Edison and Dorothy traveled extensively and enjoyed many of the good things in life, indulging in his love of music, family and the great outdoors. Edison loved working with his hands, building one house and renovating several others, in retirement he often was found working on the homes in the communities where he lived. In addition to his wife, Edison leaves behind his four sons; James (Vivian) of St Pete Beach, FL, Jeffrey (Marie) of Lancaster, PA, Jon (Penny) of Eagle River, AK and Joel (Sherry) of Oxford, ME; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who will miss his ready wit, his sage advice and his loving support. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Edison's memory to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.