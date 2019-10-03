Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith "Edie" Coyne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith "Edie" Coyne Edith "Edie" Coyne, 98, of Bradenton, Florida passed away surrounded by family on October 1, 2019. Edie was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Louis and Helen Femec. Edie graduated high school and moved to Washington, DC and later to Cleveland, Ohio and worked for the Veterans Administration. Edie was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Lekson and second husband, John Coyne. Edie was the last surviving sibling of her nine brothers and sisters. Edie was active and enjoyed music, sports, playing golf and cards, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. Edie is survived by daughter, Elaine and her husband, Michael Maholtz; and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-6PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. The Funeral Mass will follow the next day Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Skyway at 11 AM. Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Boulevard Sarasota, FL 34238.

Edith "Edie" Coyne Edith "Edie" Coyne, 98, of Bradenton, Florida passed away surrounded by family on October 1, 2019. Edie was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to Louis and Helen Femec. Edie graduated high school and moved to Washington, DC and later to Cleveland, Ohio and worked for the Veterans Administration. Edie was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Lekson and second husband, John Coyne. Edie was the last surviving sibling of her nine brothers and sisters. Edie was active and enjoyed music, sports, playing golf and cards, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. Edie is survived by daughter, Elaine and her husband, Michael Maholtz; and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-6PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. The Funeral Mass will follow the next day Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Skyway at 11 AM. Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Boulevard Sarasota, FL 34238. www.Skywaymemorial.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close