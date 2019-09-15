Edvins Kaulens Edvins Kaulens passed away on August 6th, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Riga, Latvia on November 9th, 1941 to mother, Zenija and father, Vilis. He immigrated to the United States on May 23rd, 1951 aboard the USNS General S.D. Sturgis and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Edvins graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1959 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. where he attained the rank of lance corporal. He went on to graduate from Wayne State University majoring in biology and would continue to teach the subject at Wayne County Community College, Schoolcraft Community College, and Wayne State University. Edvins married Nancy Street in Charlevoix, Michigan in 1974 and is survived by his daughters, Caitlin (b. 1976), Clover (b. 1979), and son, Garth (b. 1981). He is also survived by his sister, Valda Leitans Vandersloot and pre- deceased by his brother, Andris Leitans, mother, Zenija Leitans, and stepfather, Isadors Leitans. Edvins moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1987 and worked for Graham Engineering at Tropicana for the next two decades. Edvins will always be remembered for his good sense of humor, love of nature, and fun-loving spirit.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019