Edward B. "Ed" Codd Edward B. Codd, 93, of Bradenton, FL died on August 31, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1926, on Staten Island, NY, to Mark and Elizabeth McLaughlin Codd. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Codd, son-in-law, John Giglio, of Hollis, NH, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Codd, of Worcester, MA. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Marilyn Codd, and by his seven brothers and two sisters. Ed was a veteran of WWII, serving with the 25th Infantry Division in the liberation of the Philippine Islands, and with the first occupation forces in Japan. After his discharge from the Army, he attended Manhattan College in Riverdale, NY, earning a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree in 1951 and a Business Administration degree in 1956 from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL. In his professional career, Ed worked for RCA and GE as an Electrical Engineer in military electronics and for GE and Honeywell in Computer Sales and Marketing Management. He lived for 30 years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he worked for several organizations in senior Information Systems Management positions. In 1987, he retired from the Catherine McAuley Health Center as Chief Information Systems Officer, and after wintering here for a few years, he and Marilyn moved to Bradenton, FL in 2002. Ed enjoyed reading, sports, bridge, and golf. He was a member of the Ann Arbor Country Club, Manatee Senior Golf Association, Sun Coast chapter of the Manhattan College Alumni Association, and several community organizations. A Memorial Service and Inurement will be held at 11:30AM, February 3rd, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.

