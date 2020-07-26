Edward David George Bryant
January 6, 1938 - July 20, 2020
Elizabethtown, Kentucky - Edward David George "Dave" Bryant departed this life on Monday, July 2, 2020. He was born on Epiphany, January 6, 1938 in Michigan and was raised in Bradenton, FL.
He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the aerospace industry, contributing to the success of the Gemini and Apollo space missions. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Knox in 1998.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was active in the community as Little League football and baseball coach, Scout Master, NHHS band dad, volunteer at the food pantry in Bardstown, and handled the Senior Boxes for Nelson County.
He was also active in the Episcopal and Anglican Churches in E-Town. He was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Bardstown, serving as acolyte teacher and Verger.
He flew model airplanes, judged major scale RC plane contests, and had several model railroads. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house as well.
He was preceded in death by two infant children; Danielle Marie and Christopher Leigh, his sister, Betty Williams, and two nephews.
He will be missed and is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane, sons; David (Valerie), Michael (Jennifer), and Darryl, daughter, Debbie (Ernie) White, and "special daughter", Angel. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Chris, John, Bobby, and Michael Meyer, David Bryant, Autumn Bryant (Chris) Blevins, and Amber Bryant (Adam) Walker, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life may take place later in the year.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory in lieu of flowers to Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Bread for Life Community Food Pantry 219 E. Muir Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004 or The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com