Edward Eugene Click
June 10, 1955 - October 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Edward Eugene Click was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 10, 1955. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Bradenton Florida on October 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Marie Click; his son, Jamie Ray Vickers; his father, Richard Earl Click and his brother, James "Jim" Michael Click.
Edward is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Click; brothers, John and Steve Click; sisters, Susan Kuhn and Kathy Chesteine; his children, Daniel and Catina Vickers, Mariah Click, Serena and her spouse, Steve Riedel; his seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was a lead planner-scheduler, a husband, an amazing grandfather and an incredible father. Edward Eugene Click was a rare breed and will truly be missed by his family and loved ones. Visitation will be 11AM-1PM with Services to follow at 1PM, Saturday October 24, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.