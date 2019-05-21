Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Eugene Crutchfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Eugene Crutchfield Edward Eugene Crutchfield, age 94, en- tered the arms of Jesus on May 15th, 2019. A Grave-site Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, FL. Edward, also known as Gene by family members, was born January 5, 1925 to Charles Edward Crutchfield and Elma Ruth Crutchfield in Norfolk, VA. He left high school at age 17 to serve our country in World War II. He received a Certificate of Commendation from the Department of the Navy, and was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard on March 2, 1945. He met his wife, Evelyn, a Registered Nurse, while at the Marine Hospital in Norfolk. They married on August 1st, 1946. He loved studying the Bible. He worked as a policeman, in sales and installed and repaired air-conditioners. He loved music and dancing and was the life of the party when he was in assisted living. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, his son, Ray, his older sister, Anne and younger brother, Charles Edward "Ebby". Edward is survived by his son, Ted Crutchfield (and partner, Alison Freeman), daughter, Jan Chulock (Larry), grandchildren, Ted Crutchfield Jr., Amy Sumner, Jeannie O'Dell (Kyle), Brandi McFail (Eddie), Daniel Carlen and Christy Carlen, great-grandchildren, Brittani Foote, Kinley Crutchfield, Jordan Sumner, Ryan Sumner, Bradley McFail, Chloe McFail, and Konner Kane. He moved to Anna Maria, Florida November, 1967 and resided there with his family until he and his wife moved to Bradenton in Village Green. Later he also lived at The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch, and Westminster near downtown Bradenton. He passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Tarpon Point Nursing Rehabilitation in Sarasota, FL.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close