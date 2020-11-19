Edward J. Feldman
April 9, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Edward J. Feldman, born April 9, 1927, was called to Heaven, Friday November 13, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ada (nee, Clinard) Feldman; seven children; seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 9:00AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00AM Saturday, November 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2703 33rd Ave W. Bradenton FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. For the full obituary and to leave condolences please go to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com