Only a wonderful life can produce such a wonderful obituary. We at Solve Maternity Homes offer to you Ada and your family our deepest condolences on the passing of Ed. As Tim said, "It was a life well lived." Mary Ada served Solve as one of its original volunteers and worked with our Foundress Helen Cadoret. Ed, Ada, Helen and her husband Roland were together, longtime parishioners of St. Joseph Church. Solve values its rich history and are Thankful to the Feldman family for its service and thoughts of Solve at this time.

Brian Kerwin

Friend