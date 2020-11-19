1/
Edward J. Feldman
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward J. Feldman
April 9, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Edward J. Feldman, born April 9, 1927, was called to Heaven, Friday November 13, 2020. Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ada (nee, Clinard) Feldman; seven children; seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 9:00AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00AM Saturday, November 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2703 33rd Ave W. Bradenton FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Melanie Panetta
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of grief. Many special prayers and love for all of you....
Shannan Bergen
Friend
November 18, 2020
Only a wonderful life can produce such a wonderful obituary. We at Solve Maternity Homes offer to you Ada and your family our deepest condolences on the passing of Ed. As Tim said, "It was a life well lived." Mary Ada served Solve as one of its original volunteers and worked with our Foundress Helen Cadoret. Ed, Ada, Helen and her husband Roland were together, longtime parishioners of St. Joseph Church. Solve values its rich history and are Thankful to the Feldman family for its service and thoughts of Solve at this time.
Brian Kerwin
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mrs Feldman & to each of the Feldman kids. Mr Feldman was always such a special man & he holds a special place in my heart. I pray that you each feel God's loving arms wrapped around you tightly in the coming days. I'm sending big hugs to each of you. Love, Janice
Janice Lubbers (Orr)
Neighbor
