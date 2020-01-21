Edward J. Liedke Sr.

Obituary
Edward J. Liedke Sr. 11/24/1921- 01/17/2020 Edward J. Liedke, Sr., preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary. leaves behind three sons; Fred (Betty) of Murphy, NC, Ed of Bradenton, FL, and Larry (Leah) of Arcadia, FL. Also five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Ed and Mary were married in 1944 in Sarasota, FL and honorably discharged from the Coastguard in 1946. Ed and Mary made their home in Bradenton, where he was a builder until he retired. Other than his family, his passion was fishing. He was still throwing a cast net (that he made himself) into his 90's and never met a mullet he didn't like. Viewing will be held at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park on Friday, January 24, 2020 starting at 1:30PM with Services at 2:00PM and Burial at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs for their PTSD and seeing eye dogs.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
