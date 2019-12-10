Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Joseph Bertz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Edward Joseph Bertz Edward Joseph Bertz, late of Flossmoor, IL, aged 93, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 5, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1926, the son of Edward and Florence [nee Hannan] Bertz of Loyal, Wisconsin. Ed graduated from high school in 1943 and then joined the Navy, sailing across the Pacific on the U.S.S. Boxer. He was honorably discharged after the Second World War, despite (so the story goes) being involved in the heist of General MacArthur's license plate. Ed went on to study at St. Norbert College and Marquette University (playing poker to pay for tuition) before serving the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, as a Catholic priest, where he was the editor of and contributed columns to the Register Times-Review. Most of his career was with the American Hospital Association, and he retired as Vice President after 25 years, earning a Master's in Health Administration from Governors State University along the way. He later retired to Lakewood Ranch, Florida, where he enjoyed drop- shotting and then lobbing his tennis buddies. He published two mystery thrillers, traveled widely, and continued to refine his unparalleled skill for bad puns - but his mischievous smile would still make you laugh harder than you groaned. He was married twice, 25 years to Marie [nee Gray] and 15 to Patricia [nee Kenney]. Ed is survived by two sons; Ned and Neil (Carrie), grandchildren; Liam and Colin, siblings; Connie Cooper and Tom Sr., and stepdaughters; Kathleen Suher, Lisa Durbeck, and Heidi Hershock. He was the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Florence, his wives; Marie and Pat, and siblings; Jack, Genevieve, Carole, and Mary Ellen. Ed requested immediate cremation and, in lieu of flowers, asked for everyone to send him blueberry muffins on the other side. Online condolences may be made at www.tews-ryanfh.com . A Celebration of Life is planned for March. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 10, 2019

