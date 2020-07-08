1/
Edward L. Daugherty Edward L. Daugherty, 76, a longtime resident of Bradenton passed away June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Delories who was by his side, a son Edward Clark Daugherty, two brothers William Trail Daugherty and Robert Brown, a sister Anne Volta Blackstone. After his retirement from the U.S. Navy he hunted and fished the waters of Virginia Beach. Later in life he took up golf. He was a twenty-year survivor of cancer. Edward was an inspiration to everyone he met and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was known around town for his hearty laugh and sense of humor. Edward was never without a smile. A Celebration of Life will be held in Colorado at a later date. Covell Funeral Home.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
