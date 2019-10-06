Edward Peter Monaghan Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Peter Monaghan Sr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward Peter Monaghan Sr. Edward Peter Monaghan, Sr., 80, Parrish, FL passed away October 2, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he moved to Manatee County in 2007 and he was a Veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; son, Edward, Jr., (Christine); daughters, Gloria and Dawn (Joseph Jackson, Jr.,); sister, Irene Stockman; grandchildren, Melissa Polisano, Ryan McGregor, Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla McKay, Zachary McKay and Mason Monaghan and one great-grandchild, Raelynn McCallister. A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania from 12PM - 2PM, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. 200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.