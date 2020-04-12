On April 5, 2020, the Lord Jesus Christ, called Edward Earl Wayne Steward home to be with him in heaven. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Edward was a kind, loving, caring, and compassionate man who reflected the love of Jesus to all. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years; Elke, daughter; Victoria (Rafael) Marines, son; Edward Steward II and 3 grandchildren, as well as his mother; Caroline Steward and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside was held and a Memorial will beheld at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 12, 2020