Edward T. Miller Bradenton, FL Edward T. Miller, an Army Veteran, died peacefully on December 17, 2019 at age 64 after a long battle with cancer. Edward loved the outdoors and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, and skiing. His favorite place to spend his time was the beach at Anna Maria Island. Edward was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his son Justin Miller (Maria Brown) of Tampa, his daughter Jessica Miller (Thomas Pierce) of Palmetto, his mother Elisa Amendola of Palmetto, and his father Ronald Miller (Patricia) of Bradenton. He is also survived by his bro-thers Patrick (Yonilee) of Palmetto, Gary of Tampa, Ron (Kathleen) of Ft. Myers, his sister Hallie Boyd of Bradenton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother Eric in 1996.

