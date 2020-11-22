Edward W. Ethridge

August 14, 1932 - November 14, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Edward Ethridge, 88, died November 14, 2020. Edward W. Ethridge was born August 14, 1932 to Joseph and Gladys Ethridge of Pinconning, Michigan. He attended the local high school and was active in band, chorus and performed in several plays and operettas. Early on, Ed felt the call to be a teacher and followed the call by enrolling at Central Michigan University earning his BS in education with a major in English and minors in speech and recreation. Graduation meant the end to his deferment and he was inducted into the Army Medical Corps where he served two years at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Immediately upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Sharon Behrens of Detroit. He took his first teaching job at Anchor Bay High School in New Baltimore, Michigan where he taught English, speech and journalism and initiated the school newspaper and directed several plays. A Christmas visit to Florida in 1963 convinced him to move to Bradenton, FL and to take a position at Manatee High teaching English and also co-sponsoring the Student Domestic Exchange program, along with Jeanne Parrish. While at Manatee, he began graduate work at Western Carolina University earning his MA in counselor education. With his new degree, he became a counselor at Palmetto High. At that same time, he became president of the Manatee Education Association. A new interest motivated him to transfer to MTI as a career counselor. In addition to regular duties, he taught adult evening courses in English and psychology and he became an advisor for the Upward Bound program thru USF. In 1981 he was recognized for President Bush's Volunteer in Action Program. In 1989 he was named Student Services person of the year for Manatee County. Ed and Sharon were members of St. Joseph Church and both sang in the chorale for many years. In retirement Ed turned to volunteering and served as president of the River Isles H.O.A., volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked as a poll worker. He also joined the Manatee Retired Educator unit where he served two terms and later served as president of the state association. Ed and Sharon enjoyed a 56-year marriage until cancer took her in 2015. They leave behind a son, John Ethridge (Mora Galin) of Bradenton, FL, daughter, Lori Withrow (J.D.) of Riverview, FL and four grandchildren; Jenna Greco (Zach) of Tampa, FL, grandson, Jarrod Withrow (Allie) in the U.S. Army, grandson, John Jr., of Arizona and granddaughter, Kailey Ann Christou-Ader (Dominick) of North Carolina and two great-grandchildren; John and Kendal. Also surviving are Ed's sister, Dorothy of Detroit, and Sharon's three sisters; Gail of South Carolina, Joni of Ft. Meyers, FL and Pat of Sarasota, FL. A Memorial Service will be held January 9, 2021 at 10AM at St. Joseph Church 2704 33rd Ave W Bradenton, FL 34205.





