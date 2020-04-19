Edward Wayne Elliott
Edward Wayne Elliott Edward Wayne Elliott, age 89, of Tiger, Georgia, passed away on April 15, 2020, with his loving wife, Diane, by his side. Ed was born the son of the late Elmer Wayne Elliott and Maygie Reed Elliott Carlson in Salina, Kansas, on July 4, 1930. Ed graduated from Manatee High School in Bradenton, FL in 1950. He enlisted in the Navy, graduating from the Naval School of Music and was a member of the Navy Band during his four years of service, mainly in the Mediterranean. After his service to the United States, he graduated from Southern Mississippi University in Hattiesburg, MS. He retired from the Bradenton Fire Department as Fire Marshall. Ed enjoyed his music, golf, cars and riding motorcycles and always had fun, no matter what he was doing. Edward was preceded in death by one son, Edward W. Elliott JR; one son-in-law, Mark Fortson, two step-sons; Eric Engelhard and Bill Engelhard, and one brother, Charles Elliott. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Schultz Elliott of Tiger, GA; two daughters, Deborah Kilpatrick (Terry), and Donna Fortson both of Bradenton, FL; one stepdaughter, Lisa Engelhard of Bradenton, FL; brother, Jim Elliott of Bradenton, FL and many loving nieces and nephews. Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 19, 2020.
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
