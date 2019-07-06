Edwin J Case Jr passed away on July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Peggy, three daughters, Crystal Case of Lake City, FL, Cassandra Case of Bradenton, FL, Catrina Case of Mio, Michigan, one son, Edwin Case III of Bradenton, FL and two step sons, Nathan Monteith of Bradenton and Jacob Monteith (wife Crystal Monteith) of Bradenton, FL. He served in the U S Army. Services will be held at Samoset Church of God, 3612 18th St. E. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 6, 2019