Edwin Mitchell Sayers Jr. Mitchell Sayers, also known as Edwin Mitchell Sayers, Jr., died on April 15, 2020. He was 90. He was a retired Industrial Designer and a Sarasota- Bradenton resident since 1990. Mitch was born March 5, 1930, in Harrisburg, PA to Edwin Mitchell Sr., and Eleanor Eby Sayers, brother to Carol Sayers Vockel, deceased in December, 2017. Mr. Sayers leaves his two grown children, son, E. Mitchell Sayers, III, of Munich, Germany, and Ellen B. Sayers of New York City. Step-children; are Kevin Cunliff Sayers of Frederick, MD, Richard Williams of Colorado Springs, CO, and Paul Williams of Ft. Worth, TX. Mr. Sayers is also survived by six nieces and nephews, the children of his deceased sister, Carol S. Vockel. Mr. Sayers was employed by Sarasota County at the Operations Center. He was born in Harrisburg, PA, and had lived and worked in New York, California, Maryland, Connecticut, and New Jersey. His corporate work culminated as packaging development manager with Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon Division. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and studied at Cornell. His work received several industry awards for packaging and he held design patents. Mitch Sayers was active in sports car affairs and was a sixty-year member of the Sports Car Club of America. He was a senior docent at the Revs Institute/Collier Auto Collection in NapIes, FL and a founding member of their volunteer group. A Memorial Service will be held on August 8, 12:00noon at Hershey Cemetery, near the corner of Swatara Road and Laudermilch Road, Hershey, PA 17033. A Memorial Service in Bradenton, FL is planned for August 1, 2020 **tentative**; more information and updates are available at www. mitchmann.com under "Latest News". Memorial contributions may be made to Under Dog Rescue, https://underdogrescueofflorida.com (Please denote the donation "In Memory of Mitch Sayers, Jr.")
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.