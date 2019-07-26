Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen A. Ehrhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen A. Ehrhart Eileen A. Ehrhart of Palmetto, FL passed away on July 16th 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 10 days shy of her 89th birthday. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, FL on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Monsignor Joseph Ferraro officiating. Eileen was born to parents, Mathias and Pauline Lampeter on July 26th, 1930 in New York City, NY. She married Richard Ehrhart on October 21st, 1946 in New York City. She was a stay at home mother raising her seven children. After her children were of school age, she became Director of Activities at Leisure Village in Riverhead, Long Island, NY until 1976 when the family moved to Daytona Beach, FL. She worked as a realtor in Daytona Beach and later moved to Ocala, FL in 1980 where she became a real estate broker for Silver Spring Shores Realty. In 2000, Eileen, Richard and son, Daniel moved to Jerico Springs, MO to be closer to her daughter. Upon the death of Eileen's husband, she and her son moved to Palmetto, FL in July of 2009. Eileen's fingers were never idle. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, stained glass, ceramics and of course she would never turn down a game of cards. She never left a book unread, nor did she miss a chance to entertain the grandkids. She is survived by her seven children: Susan (Don) Hughes, Richard (Sharon) Ehrhart, John (Elaine) Ehrhart, Jacob (Signe) Ehrhart, Daniel Ehrhart, Martin Ehrhart and Andrew (Barbara) Ehrhart. She is also survived by 14 grand-children and 20 great-grandchildren. Eileen is proceeded in death by both of parents, her husband, Richard (2006), her identical twin sister, Dorothy Horner (1998) and her sister, Hilda Korb (1974). In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church in remembrance of Eileen. The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Tidewell Hospice in Ellenton for their loving care of Eileen during this difficult time.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 26, 2019

