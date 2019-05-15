Eileen J. Foerst, longtime Bradenton resident, passed away on May 9, 2019, at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband, Don. Survivors include her children Debby Peterson (George) of Clover, SC, Donna Silliman (Chip) and Diana Hubbard both of Bradenton, Darlene Cacchiotti (Danny) of Myakka City and Chris Foerst (Carol) of Osprey, FL.; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a niece, Deena Perry (Burke) of Sioux Falls, SD, and a nephew, Gary Lewis (Reva) of Columbus, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 18th, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 912 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton. Inurnment will be in First United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hayesville, NC, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Oneco United Methodist Church 2112 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

