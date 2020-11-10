1/1
Eileen L. Webster
1925 - 2020
May 30, 1925 - November 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mrs. Eileen Webster, 95, of Piqua, Ohio and Bradenton, Florida passed away November 5th, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on May 30th, 1925 to Cora Mae (Cron) Hennessey and Thomas D. Hennessey in Piqua, Ohio. She married James H. Webster in June of 1953 and was a phone operator at Ohio Bell for over 15 years.
Eileen is survived by sons, James M. Webster and David M. (Brenda) Webster and daughter, Coleen S. (Scot) Webster Robertson. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Nicole E. (Drake) Webster Ward and Brittany M. Webster, with whom she shared many giggles whenever they visited her home in Piqua or Bradenton. Ben H. Webster, of whom she was so proud to watch grow into an intelligent young man. Colton S. Robertson and William D. Robertson, who shared her love of shrimp and good talks. She has 1 great-grandchild Oliver James Ward, who will hear many stories of her gentle heart. And her brother and best friend William H. Hennessey (CCDBPY). She was preceded in death by her loving husband and dance partner James H. Webster and 5 brothers and sisters. Eileen cherished every minute she spent with her beloved family and friends. And laughter to the point of tears was her favorite pastime.
Visitation only (no service) will be Saturday November 14th, 2020 from 3-5pm at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell 450 W. Olentangy Street Powell Ohio 43056. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Kobacker House to help continue their excellent hospice care. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
