Eileen P. Hartley

May 18, 1943 - June 20, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Beloved wife and mother, passed away June 20, 2020 with family at bedside. Eileen is survived by husband, Dennis Hartley of Bradenton, FL children; Earl Hager and wife, (Amiee) of Ormond Beach, FL Shirley Stehling of Reedsville, GA, Mary Sargent of Bradenton, FL Richard Gibbs and fiancé, (Kelly) of Bradenton, FL Raymond Gibbs and wife, (Carla) of Brooksville, FL. Eileen has seventeen grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Cremation Services are being handled by Alan Moore Cremation Care Center, 2000 14th Ave E, Unit 104, Palmetto, FL 34221.





