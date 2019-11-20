Elaine Gloria (Faist) Meyers; passed away November 17, 2019 at age 83. Elaine was born May 28, 1936. She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Richard D. Meyers, also survived by their children: Richard D. Meyers, Jr., Lisa Meyers Smith; grandchildren: Stephanie (Smith) Wang, Kristen Smith, Victoria Meyers, Rebekah Meyers; brother Glenn (Arlene) Faist, sister in law Lorraine Faist; and several nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her brother Dale Faist. Elaine, an RN, was active in choir and volunteer work. She was an excellent wife, mother, and Grandmother. Elaine is safely home hearing the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant”. Viewing will be held at First Church of the Nazarene on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am with Funeral Service commencing at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made in her name to . Condolences may be made a www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 20, 2019