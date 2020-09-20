Eleanor E. Clune,
June 22, 1918 - September 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Eleanor E. Clune, 102 years of age, of Bradenton, Florida died September 11, 2020. Eleanor was born in Casner, Illinois on June 22, 1918. She was married forty-five years to the late John P. Clune, Sr. She was a homemaker who loved to garden, cook and volunteer at her church.
She was survived by five children; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass and burial will take place at 10:00AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com