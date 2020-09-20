1/
Eleanor E. Clune
1918 - 2020

Eleanor E. Clune,
June 22, 1918 - September 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Eleanor E. Clune, 102 years of age, of Bradenton, Florida died September 11, 2020. Eleanor was born in Casner, Illinois on June 22, 1918. She was married forty-five years to the late John P. Clune, Sr. She was a homemaker who loved to garden, cook and volunteer at her church.
She was survived by five children; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Mass and burial will take place at 10:00AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
September 15, 2020
Dear Mary Kay and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. It has been such a pleasure meeting and visiting with your Mom over Thanksgiving of the past few years. Such a lovely and charming lady. I know you will miss her terribly as will all of us who had the fortune of her passing through our lives.

Cheryl and Dennis Rambo
Cheryl Rambo
Friend
