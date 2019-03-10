Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor G. Polaski. View Sign

Eleanor G. Polaski Eleanor G. Polaski, 76, Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 4, 2019. Ellie was born in Willia- msport, PA. She moved to Braden-ton, FL in 2017 and she attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is predeceased by her parents, Ben and Bessie (Walter) Young; brother, Ronald Young and her beloved grandson, Joseph; She is survived by sons, Jim (Elaine) and John (Christine); sister, Sharon Young and grand-daughters, Rebecca and Katherine. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30PM Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Westminster Manor, Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westminster Manor Foundation - Employee Scholarship Fund at 1700 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL, 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

