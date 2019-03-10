Eleanor G. Polaski Eleanor G. Polaski, 76, Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 4, 2019. Ellie was born in Willia- msport, PA. She moved to Braden-ton, FL in 2017 and she attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is predeceased by her parents, Ben and Bessie (Walter) Young; brother, Ronald Young and her beloved grandson, Joseph; She is survived by sons, Jim (Elaine) and John (Christine); sister, Sharon Young and grand-daughters, Rebecca and Katherine. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30PM Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Westminster Manor, Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westminster Manor Foundation - Employee Scholarship Fund at 1700 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL, 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
