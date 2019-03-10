Eleanor G. Polaski

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor G. Polaski.

Eleanor G. Polaski Eleanor G. Polaski, 76, Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 4, 2019. Ellie was born in Willia- msport, PA. She moved to Braden-ton, FL in 2017 and she attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is predeceased by her parents, Ben and Bessie (Walter) Young; brother, Ronald Young and her beloved grandson, Joseph; She is survived by sons, Jim (Elaine) and John (Christine); sister, Sharon Young and grand-daughters, Rebecca and Katherine. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30PM Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Westminster Manor, Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westminster Manor Foundation - Employee Scholarship Fund at 1700 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, FL, 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.